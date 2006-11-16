New Plastic Injection Molding Products Directory

Westborough, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2006 --Worldwide Industrial Marketplace, an international buyers' guide for engineers and manufacturers and division of the Industrial Network, today announced the launch of its new rubber, glass and plastic molding directory.



The new directory includes a wide range of offerings from custom manufacturers of glass, plastic and rubber products in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, China, India, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and other European Union countries.



The directory can be accessed at, http://www.WorldwideIndustrialMarketplace.com/directory/molding_die_cutting.html



"The directory is a useful buying guide for companies in need of custom made or OEM components, parts and other products made of rubber, plastic or glass," says Frank Wallace, Business Director of Worldwide Industrial Marketplace.



The types of molded plastic and rubber and products offered by manufacturers in the directory include pipe, tubes and tubing, housings, insulators, seals, insulation, acoustical materials, coils, slabs, magnets, blow molded bottles, rubber balls, medical components, harness assemblies, circuit boards, hose, containers, lids, dip molded products, connectors, fluoroelastomer molded products, EPS custom molded products, composites and aerospace molded products.



Other glass, rubber and plastic molded products include bellows, cable assemblies, bottle caps, fluoropolymer components, carbide injection molded products, injection molded ceramics, filters, covers, furniture parts, cases, gaskets, o-rings, fibre, extrusions, plastic gear, molded glass, grips, handleware, food grade rubber molded products, automotive components, machine parts and dip molded elastomers.



According to Wallace, the directory also includes extensive offerings from companies offering die cutting services as well as plastic and rubber contract manufacturing services.



He added, "Companies in need of custom made rubber, plastic or glass parts, components or other products can submit request-for-quotes (RFQ's) directly to manufacturers featured in the directory, as well as download catalogs and brochures on the site."



About Worldwide Industrial Marketplace



