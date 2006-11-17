Kanetix adds express option for getting affordable critical illness insurance fast, without a medical

Toronto, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --Today, kanetix (http://www.kanetix.ca), Canada's insurance marketplace, announced the addition of a new critical illness insurance product which offers Canadians an option to get quotes, apply for coverage, and purchase a policy all online. The express critical illness insurance offering, available through http://www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-express-insurance, does not require a medical and means your approved policy will be in the mail to you within days.



“After recently adding the life insurance Term 10 express option to kanetix, shoppers inquired about an express option for critical illness as well,” explains Gregory Ellis, Co-founder of kanetix. “So introducing Canadian shoppers to the Term 10 express option for critical illness only made sense. Now, shoppers, who prefer to do everything online, can now get life insurance and critical illness insurance conveniently, easily and without the need for all the paperwork and signatures.”



The Term 10 express option, available through http://www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-express-insurance, offers Canadians looking for Term 10 critical illness insurance policies of $100,000 or less a fast way to get coverage that is affordable, without a medical exam. A Term 10 policy offers coverage for a 10-year period.



In order to get coverage through the express route, and find more information and access to the online questionnaire and application, shoppers can visit www.kanetix.ca/term-life-express-insurance for their life insurance needs or www.kanetix.ca/critical-illness-express-insurance for their critical illness insurance needs.



For people who prefer to speak with a licensed insurance representative about either their life insurance, or critical illness insurance needs, or who are not suited to the express option, kanetix continues to offer access to online life insurance and critical illness insurance quotes and applications.



About kanetix

Launched in October 1999, kanetix is Canada's only national, online insurance marketplace. The kanetix insurance information and shopping service brings consumers and insurance companies together in a one-stop shopping environment. Each day, thousands of consumers visit the kanetix website to compare insurance quotes from a variety of Canadian insurance companies. Users can select the insurance quote of their choice and choose to complete the application for coverage online or purchase their policy over the phone.



In addition to the insurance marketplace, kanetix is the leading provider of online insurance quotation technology and develops online quotation systems and websites for some of Canada's leading insurance providers.



For more information, please contact:



Gregory Ellis

Co-founder, kanetix

1-888-854-2503

www.kanetix.ca

