Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Completes Sale of Three Fire Pump Systems

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. (Dallas Contracting), an expert demolition and salvage contractor, recently completed the sale of three (3) fire pumps that were salvaged from several demolition projects. Salvaging used and obsolete equipment and then selling these items helps Dallas Contracting and their clients offset their demolition costs on a typical project. The fire pumps salvaged and sold included:



An Aurora Pump, Model 72-80925, Type 6-481-20, 1500 GPM @ 1770 RPM powered by a Cummins Engine, Model NT-280IF (6 cylinder), with 203 running hours, 255 HP @ 2100 RPM. System included a Master Control Systems Serial 10263 Model DCF V DC 24 V AC 115 60 cycles



A Peerless pump, model 6AF-16 rated at 1500 GPM, 100 psi, powered by a Cummins Diesel Engine, Model H-6-IF, Engine # 266774, less then 500 running hours and included a Hubbel Fire Pump Controller #A644091-1-1



A Peerless Pump, Model 6AF-16, rated at 1500 GPM, 100 psi, powered by a GM Diesel Engine, Model 6A120084 and included a Hubbel Fire pump controller #A644091-1-2



Dallas Contracting carefully rigged out, palletized and loaded the fire pump systems onto the buyer’s trucks. The fire pumps were ultimately delivered overseas for future utilization.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2) and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turn-key approach to demolition, onsite concrete crushing, scrap metal recycling and used equipment purchasing by offering all of these services under one roof.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

