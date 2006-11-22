AccentSoft Team Announces Accent OFFICE Password Recovery Version 2.5

St.Petersburg, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --AccentSoft Team announced the release of Version 2.5 of Accent OFFICE Password Recovery, an all-in-one solution that helps recover lost or forgotten passwords for documents created in Microsoft Office applications, including Access, Excel, Word.



“We are proud to release Accent OFFICE Password Recovery Version 2.5,” stated AccentSoft Projects Manager Denis Gladysh, “Users will find that the new features and functionality will make recovering lost passwords even easier than before.”



New features include:

• Point and click mask configuration – Use the on-screen mask representation to specify the range of possible values individually for each position in the mask of password that will be generated.

• Smart dictionary-based attack – Specify parameters for modifying words taken from the dictionary, including changing the letter case, skipping characters, swapping neighboring characters, etc...

• Task Creation Wizard – Use the Task Creation Wizard to easily create a password search task The Wizard leads the user step by step through all stages of creating a task.

• Recover passwords to VBA macros – Instantly recover and restore passwords for VBA modules in any MS Office file.



Regarding the new features, Gladysh said “We are really excited to offer the VBA macro password support. With this feature, Accent OFFICE Password Recovery ensures that the user’s VBA project is accessible no matter what happens. Also, since these passwords are decoded instantly, the user does not need to adjust any configuration settings.



“The new features expand on Accent OFFICE Password Recovery’s already popular feature set, which includes three attack types (brute force, brute force with mask, dictionary based), instant password recovery for some passwords, automatic saves of each step of the password recovery, and an intuitive interface.”



Accent OFFICE Password Recovery runs on Windows 95, 98, ME, 2000, NT4, and XP operating systems and is available up for $50USD online at http://www.passwordrecoverytools.com/register.asp. For more information, and a complete feature description, go to www.PasswordRecoveryTools.com.



About AccentSoft Team

AccentSoft Team is a software developer specializing in corporate and consumer applications, such as password recovery tools and digital image processing software. The company was founded in 1999 and is well known among the industry professionals for its software titles that include Accent OFFICE Password Recovery, Accent EXCEL Password Recovery, Accent WORD Password Recovery, SnapTouch and among others.



Contact:

Company website: www.accentsoft.com

Product page link: www.PasswordRecoveryTools.com

Download link: http://www.passwordrecoverytools.com/download.asp

E-mail: info@accentsoft.com

