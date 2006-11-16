HandHeld Entertainment Announces Free Trading of February 2006 PIPE Shares

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2006 --HandHeld Entertainment™ (NASDAQ: ZVUE, ZVUEW) today announced that the company and Newbridge Securities Inc., the lead underwriter in HandHeld Entertainment’s August 2006 secondary offering, have released the market standoff provision which allows the common shares issued in HandHeld Entertainment’s PIPE financing transaction completed in February 2006 to trade prior to the 180-day restriction imposed under the registration rights agreement previously entered with the PIPE investors.



PIPE investors desiring to sell under the effective registration statement must deliver a current prospectus which is available for download as Form 424B3 filed on August 30, 2006 (File No. 333-133215) from the SEC’s Web site (www.sec.gov). The release of this provision will allow the 3,238,558 shares registered under the prospectus to become free trading and increases the public float of the company’s common stock to approximately 6.3 million shares.



About the ZVUE

Available today in more than 1,800 Wal-Mart stores throughout the United States, as well as online at such locations as Amazon.com, the $99 (US) ZVUE™ plays videos and MP3 files available from the ZVUE.com™ download store and also allows users to view digital pictures from a digital camera or home video from a camcorder. The ZVUE offers full-color video and clear audio sound that gives users a robust, on-the-go digital experience when coupled with downloadable content from the ZVUE Web site.



About HandHeld Entertainment, Inc.

With shares and warrants traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market (ZVUE, ZVUEW) and Boston Stock Market (HDE, HDEW), HandHeld Entertainment is a digital-media-to-go company with a family of mass-market portable media players priced at mass-market prices as well as its own online video content store. Its ZVUE portable video players are available for purchase online and in retail locations across the U.S., while portable video lovers can visit HandHeld Entertainment’s video content store at www.zvue.com to buy pay-per-download videos. Customers can also download free user-generated video selections by visiting Dorks.com, a HandHeld Entertainment company. For more information, visit www.hheld.com/ir or call 415-495-6470.



HandHeld Entertainment, ZVUE and ZVUE.com are trademarks of HandHeld Entertainment. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.



