Afalina Co., Ltd. Announces the Release of Add-in Express .NET for VSTO

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --Add-in Express, Ltd. released a new component set, Add-in Express .NET for VSTO, for developing Outlook plugins in VSTO 2005.



Add-in Express .NET for VSTO gives new time-saving features for Outlook developers. This component allows: creating Explorer and Inspector commandbars, commandbar controls, menu items and context menu items at design-time; adding Outlook options page and folder property pages, shortcuts processing at design-time, handling all Outlook objects with version-independent event helpers; enabling Outlook commandbars for selected folders only, and more.



Add-in Express implements all interfaces and techniques required by supported technologies, Outlook developers write applied code only. Get free of low level development, and save hours of coding.



Add-in Express .NET for VSTO supports Microsoft Outlook 2003, Excel 2003, Word 2003. It supports Visual Basic .NET and C# .NET in Visual Studio 2005Tools for Office.



For more information about please visit: http://www.add-in-express.com/add-in-vsto/