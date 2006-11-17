Millions of Mobile Devices Have Access to Music Videos at ZVUE.com with Windows Mobile 5.0 Support

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --HandHeld Entertainmentä (NASDAQ: ZVUE, ZVUEW) today announced ZVUE.com™ support for all devices running the Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0 operating system.



The company also announced that it will launch a “micro site” optimized for these mobile devices by the end of this year.



Users of such devices with wireless Internet connectivity that run the Windows Mobile operating system with Windows Media Player 10 Mobile, can use their mobile devices to log onto ZVUE.com to purchase, download and play music videos and other forms of portable video content right on their devices. The “micro site” that HandHeld Entertainment will launch by the end of this year will make this download process even easier.



Millions of consumers with smartphones running Windows Mobile 2003 with Windows Media Player 10 Mobile can also use ZVUE.com to snag music videos, movies, TV shows, comedic short films and play them on such smartphones and PDAs as well.



Users of Windows Mobile powered devices can also purchase and download videos from ZVUE.com onto a personal computer running the Windows operating system and then load such videos onto their portable device via a USB or mini-USB port connection or by saving the videos onto an SD/MMC and/or miniSD card and loading the card into their device.



“Our strategy has always been to support all forms of digital media for use ‘on the go,’” said Jeff Oscodar, president and chief executive officer of HandHeld Entertainment. “Nothing is more ‘on the go’ than cell phones, PDAs and other similar devices, and we are therefore thrilled to now provide users of these devices with a great place for downloading great content – ZVUE.com. Supporting Windows Mobile 5.0 is another example of how our open content strategy allows us to leverage not just the growth our ZVUE™ products, but the growth of many other devices in the mobile entertainment market.”



Current Windows Mobile 5.0 devices with Windows Media Player 10 Mobile are available in the United States from such mobile operators as Cingular, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon, as well as from manufacturers such as Dell, Hewlett Packard, Palm, and Samsung. (For additional information about Windows Mobile 5.0, including manufacturers and mobile operators supporting the operating system, please visit www.windowsmobile.com).



HandHeld Entertainment has more than 4,400 videos available for purchase on ZVUE.com today out of more than 11,000 video selections it has under contract. These selections include music videos, anime features, television shows, movies, cartoons, independent films, documentaries, news, entertainment and sports programs from companies ranging from Sony BMG to IMG Media and from Canadian Broadcast Corp. to Fun Little Movies.



Since videos found on ZVUE.com are available as Windows Media Video (WMV) files, a one-time license agreement is all that is required to play such videos on a Windows Mobile powered device with Windows Media Player 10 Mobile. Once stored on a WMP10-compatible device, these videos can be viewed again and again.



