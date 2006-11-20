Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2006 --The National Kidney Foundation of the Delware Valley (NKFDV) is pleased to announce a new program called, “Kidney Klause: A hero for the Holidays.” Kidney Klause is a program that offers the chance for one family, affected by kidney disease, to receive holiday gifts.



The gifts are generously donated by Drexel University’s College of Law. Applicants will be chosen based on need and extraordinary circumstances. Drexel University’s College of Law will choose the family.



Patients will either nominate himself or herself, or another patient affected by kidney disease, by writing a short essay on why they deserve Kidney Klause. The gifts will be delivered to the chosen family by Drexel University and NKFDV.



The NFKDV seeks to prevent kidney and urinary tract diseases, improve the health and well-being of individuals and families affected by these diseases, and increase the availability of all organs for transplantation.



The NKFDV (www.nkfdv.org) supports its mission through research, patient support groups, public and professional educational programs, and a transportation reimbursement fund for low-income patients. More than 10,000 area residents are on dialysis and thousands wait for kidney transplants. It is estimated 1 in 9 Americans suffer from kidney disease, and most do not even know it.



For more information call the NKFDV offices at 215-923-8611.

