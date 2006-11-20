Harmony Clean Promotes Sherry Smith as HR and Quality Assurance Manager

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2006 --Harmony Clean (www.harmonyclean.com), a non-toxic, environmentally-friendly home cleaning company in Doylestown, Pa. promotes Sherry Smith as Human Resources and Quality Assurance Manager.



Smith began working with Harmony Clean in 2005. She now handles day-to-day personnel matters including the interviewing and hiring of employees, initial orientations, customer service calls, and more. Smith regularly performs random quality assurance visits at clients’ homes to guarantee Harmony Clean standards are being met.



With more than 28 years of customer service experience and a decade of account billing administrative proficiency, Smith adds innate management insight and value to the Harmony Clean team.



Prior to joining Harmony Clean, Smith worked with BellSouth Telecommunications at the Headquarters Building in Atlanta where she honed her billing account management and office supervisory skills. There, she received numerous customer service awards. Smith also received awards for her work with Special Olympics and Habitat for Humanity.



She is a member of the Bucks County Women’s Business Forum. In her spare time, Smith enjoys gardening, crafting and spending time with her godchildren. She resides in Jamison, Pa.



Harmony Clean, Healthy Home Cleaning – Naturally

Harmony Clean (www.harmonyclean.com) serves homeowners in Central Bucks and Eastern Montgomery Counties of Pennsylvania. They use only non-toxic, earth-friendly cleaning products without synthetic fragrances, petro-chemicals or phosphates. They bring all of the necessary products and supplies, and maintain high standards of quality and security by carefully hiring, training and insuring their staff of cleaning experts.

