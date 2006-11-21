Manufacturing Journalist TR Cutler Profiled Food ERP Leader BatchMaster

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --In the current issue of AutomationMedia.com manufacturing journalist Thomas R. Cutler profiles how Superior Quality Foods selected BatchMaster ERP. The article may be read in its entirety at: http://www.automationmedia.com/TRCutler.asp?ID=%2019.



One of the common mistakes that small companies make is selecting an ERP system that is not focus on their industry. According to Albert Barriga, vice-president of operations, “All the systems Superior Quality Food evaluated were similar in respect that they followed Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Batchmaster (the ERP system selected) was more focused on the food industry. This helps us, for example, whenever we make a batch, because there will always be a partial batch of material left over at the end of the process. We wanted a system that would record those partial batches, so when we made the same product again, the first ingredient it would call for would be the partial batch (and plan the raw material for the rest).”



Superior Quality Foods signed an agreement with BatchMaster in February 2005, and five months later completed the implementation the inventory control module.



Using BatchMaster’s Mobile Wireless Inventory System, all inventory transactions are scanned with wireless data collection devices, eliminated manual input errors. “We now bar code our entire inventory. We record all inventory movements in and out with bar bode scanners, updating BatchMaster and providing us with perpetual inventory immediately. We will always undertake a year end inventory count, but the variances are now very small. Our inventory accuracy is now around 98%,”reported Barriga.



As a result of the new ERP system, the Superior Quality Food team now has confidence in their financial numbers, so they are able to estimate their capital needs, and projected profitability for the year. Having accurate inventory has helped the company make better decisions, both strategically and tactically. The company is able to reduce costs as inventory is reduced. The bankers are now very happy with the company’s inventory accuracy.



