Texas Cement Choose BatchMaster for Process Manufacturing ERP

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2006 --BatchMaster Software, Inc. (www.batchmaster.com), a leading provider of ERP (enterprise resource planning) solutions to mid-market process manufacturing companies, announced that Texas Cement Products, Inc. (www.texrite.com), a Houston, Texas-based manufacturer of setting and grouting materials for ceramic tile, selected BatchMaster to support their dramatic growth while improving their operational efficiency.



Privately held, Texas Cement Products, Inc. has been a recognized leader in setting and grouting materials since 1964. The company’s steady growth has been driven by market enthusiasm for Texas Cement’s high quality products, backed by first-rate customer service. This continuing growth has made clear that in-place systems and procedures had been stretched beyond their limits. The company’s leaders understood that they would soon face further increases in complexity due to a proliferation of SKU’s with their fast growing private label business. In preparation for more growth, the company’s managers determined that they needed to increase capacity utilization, improve process execution, and better control an expected increase in inventories on hand. Further, the company needed to improve work center up-time by implementing procedures to reduce tear down and cleanup efforts between batches. While managing all these new challenges, they wanted to continue to achieve high customer satisfaction with an even faster turnaround on new orders by shifting from mostly build to order to build to stock.



With the objective of accomplishing all these goals, Texas Cement embarked upon a search for an ERP system that could manage the complexities of their organization and provide measurable and immediate benefit to their operations. They narrowed their search to BatchMaster based upon an obvious fit with all their requirements, and the upside of extended functionality available for future growth. “BatchMaster is all-inclusive of our immediate requirements,” said Leigh Hightower, Director of Business Development, “and provides us with a clear growth path for the future.” Mr. Hightower adds, “The BatchMaster staff we’re working with in our implementation are domain experts with experience with companies just like ours. Beyond that, they are reliable and very easy to work with. We are removing limits to growth with our new ERP solution. We like the way things are going already.”



BatchMaster Software, Inc. has provided advanced ERP solutions for over two decades with more than one thousand five hundred installations worldwide. BatchMaster’s customers can be found in every formula or recipe-based business, including food, beverage, cosmetic, personal care, paint, coating, nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and specialty chemical industries. Flexible, easy to learn and use, and scalable to grow with a process manufacturing business, BatchMaster is the definitive solution for the challenges facing small to midsize process manufacturers. BatchMaster has more than a hundred technical staff members of highly-qualified software professionals.

