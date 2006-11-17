Visibility ETO ERP and Six Sigma Profiled in Quality Digest

Andover, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --According to Stephen Carson, executive vice president for Visibility Corp., “Many project-based manufacturers provide contract engineering and manufacturing services related to the production of components and assemblies with multiple domestic and off-shore locations. These companies must have a consistent track record of growth by concentrating and effectively competing on quality, timeliness and price. They require a state-of-the-art process and quality control system that provide both the flexibility and consistency to deliver the highest quality manufacturing services and cost effective product delivery.”



Manufacturing Journalist Thomas R. Cutler Profiled Business Process Automation by ETO (engineer to order) manufacturers in Quality Digest. The article can be read in its entirety at http://qualitydigest.com/IQedit/QDarticle_text.lasso?articleid=10405&-session=ACCESS:4C12189C1b0d62AEF1SNnT1C2099.



According to Cutler, “In a repetitive manufacturing environment, Six Sigma’s quantification is much easier than in the engineer-to-order (ETO) manufacturing environment, where no two products are identical. Six Sigma is a program that affects the entire company. What have been missing for ETO manufacturers are the central management tools to ensure the entire Six Sigma implementation is applied systematically. While Six Sigma affects external and internal users, centralized communication is critical to the program’s success, particularly when there's a strong need for interaction between engineering and manufacturing.”



Following are some key quality ETO challenges:



• Rapid expansion and addition of new facilities

• Increasing variety of manufactured products

• A requirement to achieve and sustain for full ISO quality system certification

• A need to reconcile disparate paper and electronic systems and tools used to plan, measure, and manage quality control

• A need to reduce costs and maintain or improve product quality



By defining a specific solution with well-defined integration into the core of an ETO enterprise resource planning application, project-based manufacturers meet or exceed the requirements of each challenge, while ensuring that the solution will be long-lived without bearing the burden accompanying stand-alone custom solutions.



Visibility Corporation (www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively. Visibility has an extensive customer base throughout North America and Europe and has the strongest representation of ERP among complex manufacturers.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.

