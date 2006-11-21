Sunnyvale, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --Premiere Consulting launches a new service called “Support Solutions”. This will enable small business owners to have their own 24x7 call center without dealing with the hassles of developing support programs, hiring and training people, renting an office and leasing equipments. Event Organizers can also take advantage of this new service to have a professional and custom designed call center for seasonal events.



Premiere Consulting’s Support Solutions bring customized and professional call center a phone call and free consultation away which is great news to business owners and event organizers.



When asked why a business owner should pick Premiere Consulting to support their customers. Tess Sta. Romana, founder of Premiere Consulting, replied “My 11+ years of hands-on Support experience including supporting individual technical problems to supporting Fortune 500 clients, process improvement and managing Support’s CRM implementation provides a solid foundation to run a support organization and I am confident my company will deliver a professional and trust-worthy call center that your company and customers deserve.” With the founder’s in-depth operational background in various industries, it won’t be a surprise when Premiere Consulting releases their 4th, 5th or more business solution.



With the launching of Support Solutions, Premiere Consulting is on track towards their goal of helping business owners jumpstart their businesses.



About Premiere Consulting

Premiere Consulting delivers world-class business solutions that enable businesses to improve their productivity, increase revenue, reduce cost and reach its full potential. Premiere Consulting’s Business Solutions bring their customers’ message to life in web and print, and provide an exceptional support program. For more information, please visit http://www.askpremiere.com.



