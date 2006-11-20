SynthSys Successfully Launches vayu.mobi the Mobile Site for VAYU - a Popular Rock Group in Mumbai

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2006 --SynthSys announced today that they have successfully launched vayu.mobi the mobile site for VAYU - a popular rock group in Mumbai. Probably the first Indian based dot Mobi site to go live, the site will now enable a global audience to view their favorite rock group on their mobile phones. Currently there are four times as many mobile phones as there are PCs in the world -source dotMobi).



Speaking on the occasion Nelson Rebello of Synthsys said “We are pleased to be associated with VAYU, they are a fantastic rock group who put their soul and play music from their heart. They are a talented group who believe in themselves and follow their dream. We share the principles, beliefs and values which created synergy between the two.



2Blue, the vocalist of the band, added "I'm really excited to be a part of this whole new mobile site adventure. This essentially means that more fans can connect with us now. Nelson, the mastermind behind this project, has done a fantastic job and we're really kicked about it."



"The dotMobi domain is exciting and this is just the beginning of the mobile web. We look forward on improving and adding new technology to dot Mobi sites. The Mobi Ready Report, a report designed to indicate if a web site is suitable for viewing on a mobile device, gave vayu.mobi a Mobi ready score of 5 out of 5. At the time of this release msn.mobi was at a score of 4 while bmw.mobi was at 3" said Nelson.



Adding to the excitement spotadeal.com a domain registration firm and preferred partner of SynthSys announced that they have reduced the price on all their services by 30%. Fans of VAYU can now register domains or choose services like web hosting, SSL Certificates, domain appraisals or become a reseller at discounted prices.



About VAYU:

VAYU was formed in 1997 by Ravi Iyer. The band offers musical virtuosity and soulful artistry that explores the spectrum of human emotions. Regular headlining performances in the Indian rock circuit has earned VAYU a huge fan following. Performances with luminaries from the local and occasional international music scene — musicians of the likes of Gino Banks, Sheldon Pereira, Clifford Pereira, Jules Fuller, Gary Lawyer, Mattias ‘IA’ Eklund, and Jonas Hellborg — has catapulted the band to its much deserved acclaim.

For more information visit http://www.vayu.co.in or write to 2Blue@vayu.co.in.



About SynthSys

Based in Canada, SynthSys is a web consultancy group focusing on emerging technologies.

http://www.synthsys.com



About Spot A Deal

Spot A Deal has teamed with the World's Largest Domain Registry company to offer a wide range of domain, reseller and hosting solutions.

http://www.spotadeal.com

