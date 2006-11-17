VAYU.mobi Selected As dotMOBI's First "Site of the week"

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --vayu.mobi the Mobile site for VAYU - a popular rock group in Mumbai has been selected as dotMobi's first "Site of the Week". "This is a huge honor and we are thrilled that the site was chosen" said Nelson Rebello, the designer of the site and president of SynthSys. "We are glad that our site was chosen as the first site worldwide to be showcased on the dotMobi site".



Commenting on the design the dotMobi company says, "Meet Mumbai-based classic rock band VAYU. Their site has the essential information a mobile user needs to have about the band as well as a style that presents the visual elements of the band while ensuring that download time is minimized." The site is showcased on the corporate site of dotMobi and can be viewed at http://showcase.mtld.mobi/index.html.



The Mobi Ready Report, a report designed to indicate if a web site is suitable for viewing on a mobile device, gave vayu.mobi a Mobi ready score of 5 out of 5. At the time of this release msn.mobi was at a score of 4 while bmw.mobi was at 3" said Nelson.



Adding to the excitement spotadeal.com a domain registration firm and preferred partner of SynthSys announced that they have reduced the price on all their services by 30%. You can now register .mobi domains or choose services like web hosting, SSL Certificates, domain appraisals or become a reseller at discounted prices.



About SynthSys

Based in Canada, SynthSys is a web consultancy group focusing on emerging technologies.

http://www.synthsys.com



About Spot A Deal

Spot A Deal has teamed with the World's Largest Domain Registry company to offer a wide range of domain, reseller and hosting solutions.

http://www.spotadeal.com



About dotMobi

dotMobi is the first – and only – top level domain dedicated to delivering the Internet to mobile devices. dotMobi will revolutionise the use of the Internet on mobile devices. dotMobi is designed to guide mobile users to made-for-mobile Internet content and services that can be accessed with confidence and is backed by the most prominent mobile and Internet players in the world.

http://pc.mtld.mobi/index.html

