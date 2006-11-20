How to Get Rid of Addiction and Abuse According to Lori Prokop

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/20/2006 --During workshop for overcoming painful experiences of the past, featuring expert Lori Prokop as speaker, attendees discovered some people who feel inferior or are dealing with pain use addictions to overcome weaknesses and anguish, especially in times of increased stress or deep inner conflict. Lori Prokop revealed that a person’s inner inferiority complex and personal anguish could reveal itself in actions such as addiction, drug abuse, alcohol abuse, child abuse, compulsive eating, blame and aggression among others.



Lori Prokop (http://www.lori-prokop.com), author and creator of the “How to Heal Abuse” series (http://www.howtohealabuse.com), says “No successful person desires a destructive addiction. What people who choose addiction or abuse really want is the power and ability to create better lives.”



“Fearing they do not have this power to improve their lives, you will hear these people use excuses and blame to justify their addiction and abuse and protect what little dignity they feel they have left,” Lori Prokop continued.



Lori Prokop recommended that if you find yourself or others dealing with addiction or abuse, instead of justifying or blaming, ask the following questions:



• Do I really want healing and resolution for this addiction or abuse?

• Am I willing to improve myself to achieve healing?

• Do I realize I can’t control others? The only one I can control is me.

• Am I willing to take the first step for myself and get rid of my addiction, abuse excuses, blame and other destructive habits to achieve peace and happiness?



“Beyond painful memories of the past, alcohol abuse and drug abuse are common crutches today. Many people who feel tongue-tied or awkward at social events find a few cocktails or beers “give them a lift” turning them from introvert to extrovert. There are many people who drink to feel better about themselves, even to the point of abuse or addiction,” Lori Prokop said.



“Alcohol abuse, drug abuse and any other addiction are serious forms of personal loss. The people, who depend on any exterior addiction or abuse rather than improving their perceived weaknesses and healing their pains, are beaten from the start,” stated Lori Prokop



According to Lori Prokop, such people can overcome addiction and abuse by finding a healing system which works and resolve their fears and pains.



About Lori Prokop: Lori Prokop is affectionately called the “mother of inspiration” and is one of the most respected people in the field of self-empowerment. Lori Prokop has devoted her life to the study of human behavior and personal motivation. The remarkable combination of her caring style and the powerful systems Lori Prokop has developed quickly transform people and companies from good to great!



