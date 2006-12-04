Your Cosmic Orders Please!

South Wales, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --Cosmic Ordering has been back on the menu recently with TV presenter, Noel Edmonds revealing how it helped him achieve his recent success and a dream home in France. Now you can place your Cosmic Orders online.



Cosmic Ordering has been around for years and has recently experienced a revival with the revelations by TV entertainer Noel Edmonds on how Cosmic Ordering brought him renewed success and the house of his dreams.



Cosmic Ordering is the process of manifesting whatever a person wants by using their natural energy and connection with the universe to simply ask for their desires and allowing the cosmos to deliver it to them. It represents an interesting combination of several metaphysical techniques including positive thinking, affirmations and a raised self-awareness.



On the back of the resurgence of Cosmic Ordering a new website was launched this week that offers a complete guide to Cosmic Ordering as well as the chance to actually place a cosmic order online.



"The new site is designed for those people who are prepared to be open-minded, who can believe that in the infinite ocean of possibilities, we are all linked together in some way and have influence on the universe around us."



"It really sounds silly" continued Mr Symond, a spokesperson for "The Cosmic Ordering Site", "when I first heard about Cosmic Ordering, I just laughed... but gave it a go anyway. I wrote my first successes off to coincidence, but after awhile I realized it really did worked and was a lot of fun, now I'm a complete convert. There is a bit of a knack to placing successful orders and that is one of the reasons we launched the site, to provide a bit of guidance and allow people to have some fun and share their experiences with others."



If you want more details on Cosmic Ordering or to see what's on the cosmic menu, please visit: http://www.thecosmicorderingsite.com.

