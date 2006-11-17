ifrogz Brings the World's Most Customizable iPod Cases to 15 Retail Mall Locations Across the Country

Logan, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --Just in time for the holidays, ifrogz is pleased to announce it has opened retail kiosks at 15 malls across the western United States and the Midwest. The customizable silicone iPod cases seen November 14, 2006 on NBC's "Today Show" let music lovers customize their iPods more securely and stylishly than ever before. They are now available for hands-on mixing and matching, in addition to being online at www.ifrogz.com.



"We're very happy to now have ifrogz iPod cases available at these new locations around the country," said Scott Huskinson, president of ifrogz. "Our cases make perfect stocking stuffers and are winning rave reviews from national press and satisfied customers alike. People love mixing and matching our Wrapz, Bandz and Screenz to create the perfect cases for their iPods and they love spending time on our Web site. But if there's anything they like more than building an ifrogz case online, it's building one in person."



Kiosks are now open for business at the following locations:

* Bellis Fair Mall, Bellingham, Washington;

* Boise Towne Square Mall, Boise, Idaho;

* Cache Valley Mall, Logan, Utah;

* Clackamas Town Center, Portland, Oregon;

* Fashion Place Mall, Murray, Utah;

* The Galleria at Sunset, Henderson, Nevada;

* Lloyd Center, Portland, Oregon;

* Park Place Mall, Tucson, Arizona;

* Parkway Plaza, El Cajon, California;

* Provo Towne Centre, Provo, Utah;

* South Plains Mall, Lubbock, Texas;

* Tacoma Mall, Tacoma, Washington;

* Tucson Mall, Tucson, Arizona;

* Washington Square, Portland, Oregon; and

* Westfield West County Center, St. Louis, Missouri.



ifrogz iPod cases represent the ultimate way for iPod owners to express their individuality and own unique tastes while simultaneously protecting their favorite music player. With more than 300,000 ways to configure each case, the patent-pending, three-part ifrogz case design also provides some of the best possible protection for iPods from scratches, dirt and other damage.



ifrogz's newest product offering, the Tadpole video iPod case for kids, is also available at the new mall locations. The first and only of its kind, the Tadpole comes in six fun colors and is designed for busy parents who want to use their own video iPods to entertain their children in the car, at the doctor's office, at the supermarket or anywhere else. Two distinctive handles provide not only firm, comfortable grips for little hands, but also add rugged protection.



About ifrogz

ifrogz(tm) (www.ifrogz.com) develops innovative accessories for the iPod and other consumer electronics. ifrogz iPod protective cases utilize a unique three-part design and are available in an infinite number of combinations, allowing individuals to individualize the look of their iPods as much as their music and video selections are individualized. A subsidiary of Reminderband Inc., ifrogz launched in March 2006 and is based in Logan, Utah.



ifrogz and Screenz are trademarks of ifrogz Inc.

