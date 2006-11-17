IndustrialLeaders.com Launches New Directory of Power Equipment and Supplies

Westboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --InustrialLeaders.com, an international industrial supply portal and marketplace, and division of Donald LaBelle Associates, today announced the launch of its latest directory of power equipment and supplies for industrial and construction applications.



The new directory includes offerings from manufacturers, exporters and suppliers of all types of power equipment and power supply products. Including offerings primarily from but not limited to suppliers in the United States, Canada Mexico, UK, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, India, China, Netherlands, Germany, Italy and most European Union countries.



The broad range of power equipment and power supply products featured in the directory include batteries, catalysts, buckets, fuel, turbines, transformers, industrial windmills, utilities, diesel and gas engines, motor additives, propane, hardware, generators, propane, electrical wire and cable, solar equipment, purifiers, kerosene, magnets, semiconductors, power tools, grease, substations, petroleum, utility poles and all other kinds of power equipment and supplies.



The buying guide is located online at, http://www.IndustrialLeaders.com/listings/energy_power_equipment.html



"Our new directory offers a wide selection of power equipment and power supply products from domestic and multinational manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors," says Conrad Bailey, Business Director of IndustrialLeaders.com.



He added, "Users of the directory will find the publication to be a valuable resource as they can download and view company catalogs, compare product features, prices and specifications as well as submit request-for-quotes (RFQ's) directly to suppliers."



According to Bailey, the new directory will soon be available in multiple languages, including Spanish, French, Italian, German and Chinese to serve engineers, construction companies and other industrial buyers worldwide sourcing for power equipment and power supply products.



About IndustrialLeaders.com



IndustrialLeaders.com is a Web based industrial supply directory, and a division of 'Worldwide Industrial Marketplace,' an international network of industrial portals reaching tens of thousands of engineers, importers and technical buyers monthly.



Qualified manufacturers and suppliers of industrial products are invited to list their company free of charge at, www.IndustrialLeaders.com.

