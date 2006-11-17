StartupNation Experts Offer Small Business Tips to Increase Holiday Sales

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2006 --As a small business owner, it's time to take advantage of the holiday shopping frenzy and increase sales. To maximize holiday transactions, startup experts Jeff and Rich Sloan of StartupNation, www.startupnation.com, the online entrepreneurial community and content company, offer their key strategies.



"Many retailers earn as much as 75 percent of their profits during the holidays," states Rich Sloan, StartupNation.com co-founder. "By recognizing and solving customers' 'pain points,' you can convert shoppers into buyers before 2006 ends."



Checkout these key tips and more at:



http://www.startupnation.com/pages/articles/customer-holiday-pain-points.asp



1. Surprise customers with a holiday giveaway 2. Have items in stock that people want 3. Offer various payment options so your products and services are easy to buy 4. Ensure your website is simple to navigate 5. Prepare for various, last-minute scenarios pertaining to customer demand, bad weather, etc.

6. Use an opt-in e-mail list to send valued customers a holiday message 7. Thank customers and offer future buying incentives in 2007 8. Provide excellent service and satisfy customer needs 9. Prepare a big, end-of-year clearance sale and offer holiday discounts



To meet other entrepreneurs, get free startup advice and voice your opinion:



. Join the StartupNation community at http://www.startupnation.com/pages/community/index.asp

. Listen live to StartupNation Radio on Saturdays (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST) or log into the StartupNation Radio podcast at www.startupnation.com/pages/radio at your convenience.



Be on the air and get expert advice for your startup!



You can also visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7pm-8pm EST/4pm-5pm PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you'll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNationR and the Sloan Brothers Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice via a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business.

Through www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, and network with peers and mentors through StartupNation's online community. The Sloan brothers are also authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005). They've been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333

