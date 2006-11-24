BMC Capital Provides $2M Loan for a Multifamily Property in Midland, TX

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Friday, November 17, 2006, that it originated a $2 million loan for the cash-out refinance of Live Oak Apartments, a 100-unit complex located at 2700 North Midland Drive in Midland, Texas.



Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas Headquarters, provided the Texas borrower with a thee-year fixed rate on a 74% loan-to-value mortgage. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization and partial recourse.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Mason Whitehead

Loan Officer

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

mwhitehead@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

