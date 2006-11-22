Frieda’s Introduces the Fastest Way to Fresh Coconut

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --Almost everyone has endured the struggle of trying to open a coconut. You can crack it with a screwdriver, smash it with a hammer or bash it with a cleaver. Frieda’s specialty produce company has come up with a more peaceful approach. To enjoy their new Pre-Peeled Fresh Coconut simply open the bag and it’s ready to eat. There are no eyes to pierce, no husk to shatter and no need to raid the tool shed.



“This product is simply amazing,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President. “There are just no words to adequately describe the ease of this product compared to the mayhem of hacking open a traditional coconut.”



Available exclusively from Frieda’s, fresh Pre-Peeled Coconut is packaged whole with water, in halves and in slices. Each package is vacuum-sealed to preserve the quality and freshness of the coconut. And once the bag is opened, there is no end to what you can do with this fresh, sweet coconut. Use homemade coconut milk to create an authentic coconut-curry sauce, sauté some fresh shrimp and serve over steamed rice. Take the halves and fill with fresh berries for a sweet and colorful breakfast. Enjoy the slices as a ready-made snack…ready to eat right out of the bag.



And no matter which one you choose, all of Frieda’s Fresh Coconut can be easily chopped or grated and added to holiday cookies, pies and cakes. Never again will you need to endure the overly sweet and artificial taste of dried, flaked coconut. Surprise the family with a fresh coconut cream pie made with real, fresh coconut with none of the frustration of opening a traditional coconut.



“People love coconut but many are reluctant to buy it because of how hard it is to crack, now even a child can help themselves to fresh coconut anytime,” said Caplan.



And when you purchase the whole coconut…don’t think the water is just for creating coconut milk. Coconut water is a natural isotonic beverage with the same level of electrolytic balance as we have in our blood. Coconut water contains no cholesterol, is lower in calories than orange juice and is perfect for those feeling fatigued or dehydrated. The water also contains more potassium and less sodium than most sports and energy drinks.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.

