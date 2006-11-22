"Lorraine Rinker Wins NAWBO's Luminary Award"

Sacramento, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --Rinker and Associates announced that its Principal was presented with the 2006 Luminary Award at the 9th annual Outstanding Women Leaders (OWL) Awards event. The OWL Awards recognize women who are actively making a difference in business, philanthropy and the communities throughout the Sacramento region.



The National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Sacramento Valley held its Ninth Annual OWL Awards to showcase outstanding women in business throughout the Sacramento region. Rinker was chosen to receive NAWBO's 2006 Luminary Award which honors an individual or organization mentoring or volunteering in the community.



"I am honored to be acknowledged for the work that drives my passion in life," said Lorraine Rinker, Rinker and Associates Principal Careerist. "It's an even greater honor to be appreciated by my peers for doing the work I love; volunteering my time to serve and advocate for those whose voices may be "too small" to be heard on their own."



With services in business and career transition management, Rinker and Associates provides "real world" practical strategies for multi- generational professionals and executives ranging from Millennials to Baby Boomers. Rinker's commitment to inspire young professionals to discover the value of "volunteerism" early in their career and to motivate business peers to strive for excellence in helping others achieve their goals is the company's defining purpose.



About Rinker & Associates

Rinker and Associates is focused on business advancement and career transition. Servicing people who are planning their next career step or re-entry to the workforce; Rinker and Associates specializes in the niche market comprised of “Baby Boomers”. Rinker and Associates' Next Step Program assists Senior Undergraduate or Masters Program students with career mentoring and consulting on a pro-bono basis. Rinker and Associates is also actively involved in community and national programs advocating for children and human rights. For more information contact Lorraine Rinker at lorraine@rwcs.biz.



Website: http://www.rwcs.biz

Rinker & Associates

Lorraine Rinker

Owner, Principal Careerist

email: lorraine@rwcs.biz

phone: 916.952.9938



About NAWBO

The National Association of Women Business Owners is the premier voice of women entrepreneurs in the country. Representing the 60,000 women business owners in the Sacramento area, NAWBO-Sacramento is dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs through business development, education, advocacy and visibility programs.



Website: http://www.nawbo-sac.org

NAWBO Sacramento Valley

Michelle Ulrich

Office Manager

admin@nawbo-sac.org

phone: 916.392.3689

