Budget 4.0.1 for Windows Now Available from Snowmint Creative Solutions

Spring Lake Park, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --Snowmint Creative Solutions, developer of personal finance and productivity tools for Windows and Mac, today announced the immediate availability of Budget 4.0.1, now with a bold new look, simplified setup, and improved help for new users.



Budget users can choose different levels of usage from basic to advanced to set up their budget. Revised and streamlined help topics greatly increase the ease of getting started with the software. This new version also includes maintenance fixes to reported issues.



Budget 4.0.1 requires the .net framework and is available free of charge to all registered Budget customers from the Snowmint Creative Solutions web site:



Power, Flexibility and Utility

Budget is personal finance tool for Windows, offering a powerful, flexible, user-friendly alternative to register-based finance programs. Budget uses the envelope model of budgeting, allowing users to obligate their money for future expenses and focus on their budget while still managing their bank and credit card accounts. Budget provides the user with a complete picture of their financial situation.



More information, including demos and tutorials, are available from the Snowmint Creative Solutions web site:



Pricing and Availability

Budget is available immediately, priced at US$29.95 for download or $37.95 plus S&H for a CD and can be purchased at the Snowmint Creative Solutions online store.



About Snowmint Creative Solutions LLC.

Snowmint Creative Solutions LLC develops personal finance and productivity tools. The company's emphasis on total customer satisfaction including outstanding customer support has generated worldwide esteem. The company's products include Budget, a personal finance application, Ultimate Pen, a software screen overlay drawing tool, and Budget Workbook, a simplified expense tracker. Snowmint Creative Solutions has been creating since 2002 and operates as a privately-held company based in Spring Lake Park, MN. For more information, visit http://www.snowmintcs.com/ or send email to sales@snowmintcs.com



Budget, Ultimate Pen, Budget Workbook and the Snowmint Creative Solutions logo are trademarks of Snowmint Creative Solutions LLC. Copyright (c) 2006, all rights reserved. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.