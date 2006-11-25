BMC Capital Provides $1.6M Loan for a Walgreens Pharmacy in Houston, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Saturday, November 18, 2006, that it originated a $1.6 million loan for the acquisition of a 13,500 sq. foot building housing a Walgreens at 9150 South Dairy Ashford Street in Houston, Texas.



Jack Sides, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, originated a 62% loan-to-value mortgage featuring a very competitive 10-year fixed rate and five years of interest-only payments for a California borrower. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization. PMZ Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer. Marcus & Millichap represented the seller.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance single-tenant retail loans nationwide and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com



Jack Sides

Loan Officer

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jsides@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

