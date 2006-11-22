Lori Prokop Announces 10 Simple Steps to Have a Better Life

Bruce, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --“Let’s face it. Most people want a better life,” observes Lori Prokop. One of the most common questions people ask is, “How can I have a better life?” It never seems to fail that it’s our own habits, weaknesses or characteristic that keep us from the better life we desire.



Even with these personal challenges, the power exists to have a better life. Lori Prokop offers these 10 Better Life Steps you can use to create the life you desire.



1) “Recognize the power to have a better life comes through faith in a Higher Power. I have found it is a life-changing experience the day my students realize they are not on their own in this world,” observes Lori Prokop.



2) “Give your problems to your Higher Power. Do this by saying, ‘I am free of worry about how to figure things out. God does that for me,” advises Lori Prokop.



3) Lori Prokop recommends, “Focus your awareness on the six upper emotional levels of your Life Guidance System, available free at http://www.howtohealabuse.com. A powerful, quick step to a better life and to create what you want.”



4) “Practice the principle ‘let go and let God’ — whatever your understanding of God is. This doesn’t mean never take action. Just make sure your actions come from the wisdom of the six upper level emotions of your Life Guidance System.,” says Lori Prokop.



5) “Ask your Higher Power to give you a better life. Believe and feel a better life is on its way to you. Say to yourself, ‘I now give thanks for this better life’ before your better life even arrives,” reminds Lori Prokop.



6) “Read spiritual and success materials. Make a list of the actual words of success people have used to create better lives. Practice these words until they are firmly in your memory, and you automatically speak them naturally. Here is one phrase to help you get started to a better life. Each day I say, “I forgive myself and others for mistakes of the past,” Lori Prokop says.



7) “On my wall I have a poster with quotes from eight great spiritual leaders. When I need a solution, I ask myself, ‘Lori Prokop, what would great spiritual leaders do right now?’ Then do that,” Lori Prokop guides.



8) “Form a daily habit of focusing on positive emotions, encouraging intentions and gratitude. I call mine the Lori Prokop Quite Time. Some people call this meditation, prayer or creating. Set aside specific times or dedicate five minutes each waking hour to create a better life all day long,” Lori Prokop recommends.



9) “Read, watch or listen to spiritual, inspirational and healing materials. Study parts which appeal to you. I have a library of material I call the Lori Prokop Better Life Library. Start your own today,” Lori Prokop says.



10) “For a better life practice feeling and sending love and good will to both friends and others,” Lori Prokop imparts.



“Now it is time to start putting these Better Life Steps in action. So, go ahead and create the better life you desire,” Lori Prokop concludes



About Lori Prokop:

Lori Prokop is affectionately called the “mother of inspiration” and is one of the most respected people in the field of self-empowerment. Lori Prokop has devoted her life to the study of human behavior and personal motivation. The remarkable combination of her caring style and the powerful systems Lori Prokop has developed quickly transform people and companies from good to great!



Lori Prokop produces and presents leading-edge workshops on how to heal from painful experiences of the past and create what you want in your life. While presenting workshops nationwide, Lori Prokop has created more than 300 books, CDs and DVDs.



Discover your spiritual powers to heal yourself and your life with help from Lori Prokop. Learn #1 healing mistake you must avoid at all costs. Stop doing “this” and heal faster.



Learn more about Lori Prokop at http://www.lori-prokop.com and more about creating and living the life you want at http://www.howtohealabuse.com

