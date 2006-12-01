BMC Capital Provides $612,000 Loan for a Multifamily Property in Lewisville, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Sunday, November 19, 2006, that it originated a $612,000 loan for the acquisition of Three Oaks Apartments, a 16-unit complex located at 720 Charles Street in Lewisville, Texas.



Mason Whitehead, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas Headquarters, provided the Texas borrower with a three-year fixed rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage, which closed in 40 days. The loan also featured a 30-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multifamily loans in Texas and anticipates originating at least 200 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



