WebAsyst Announces New CSS Interface

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --WebAsyst LLC announces a major upgrade that affects all applications of WebAsyst Suite, its family of web-based collaborative software products (http://www.webasyst.net). The company developers have redesigned the WebAsyst user interface, which is now 100% CSS-based.



The underlying mechanism of the updated interface is CSS (Cascading Style Sheets). This allows WebAsyst users to separate presentation from structure and behavior, and makes user interface elements less code-dependent. This approach is becoming more popular in web applications design as it is more efficient, and yields easier and faster ways to create new interface elements like color themes and layout variations.



With this upgrade WebAsyst customers will also receive a new “Look & Feel” interface option called “Garden” - the name was chosen to reflect its light green palette and shades of garden-like colors. This new “Look & Feel” update also gives a choice of main WebAsyst window layout – it can now be displayed either at the top of the browser or on the left.



Asked about WebAsyst’s decision to introduce changes to the current interface design, Vladimir N. Tuporshin, Managing Director replied: “With this upgrade WebAsyst customers not only get more user-friendly and better looking interface but the chance to create their own themes with ease. There are now only two files that need to be modified for making a new theme, and any customers with basic knowledge of HTML and CSS will be able to redesign their individual WebAsyst interface.”



For more information and a free trial of WebAsyst products, please visit www.WebAsyst.net.



Communicate. Collaborate. Succeed.

©WebAsyst LLC 2006

