East Coast Migrant Head Start Project Joins Growing List of TotalCare Customers

Raleigh, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --TotalCare IT Solutions, the Triangle’s top provider of IT support to small and medium sized businesses, announced today that East Coast Migrant Head Start Project (ECMHSP), an Arlington, VA-based provider of holistic, high-quality early childhood services for families with 92 centers located in 11 states, has joined a growing list of organizations that have signed contracts with the technology firm to provide its TotalCare managed services offering.



Formally acclaimed by a number of those clients, TotalCare is a low-cost suite of offerings designed specifically for organizations that rely on their information technology to accomplish their business goals, providing flexible, comprehensive, and affordable IT management for business-critical servers, applications, networks and desktops. Of the various TotalCare packages available, ECMHSP has chosen Alphanumeric to provide 24x7 remote diagnostics, monitoring and proactive support of business-critical servers and network devices that span their multiple locations.



Says Tim Finnegan, director of Alphanumeric’s TotalCare program, “The ECMHSP team, both in the office and in the field, cannot function at their best without stable and high-performance technology systems. These technology systems support the employees and mission of ECMHSP as they deliver high-quality services to their clients. TotalCare’s ability to keep their technology working at its best helps them achieve that mission.”



Facing a growing level of IT sophistication and complexity, organizations nationwide are trending toward allowing trusted providers of IT services to proactively address their technology needs. Building on its 27 years of industry expertise and client relationships, TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is well positioned to provide this simple, affordable technology solution to small and medium-sized organizations that need to remain focused on achieving their own business goals and core competencies instead of worrying about the performance and management of their information technology systems.



Commentary from existing small to medium-sized TotalCare customers indicates the solution is certainly addressing their most pressing business needs. Says Barbara Ricketts, MPA, Director of Finance at ECMHSP, “In addition to our need for a reliable IT infrastructure, we also have to comply with certain federal mandates and regulations. The proactive support, detailed reporting and 24x7 monitoring of our IT environment we receive from TotalCare satisfies our regulatory requirements and also ensures that our systems are secure, reliable, and always functioning at their best.”



In addition to the 24x7 remote monitoring and management service, TotalCare’s customers are choosing additional offerings including an end-user help desk, scheduled preventive maintenance, monthly analysis, and technology planning and strategy services. More information on TotalCare’s proactive services can be accessed at www.totalcareitsolutions.com. In addition, interested parties may contact the Program Director, Tim Finnegan, at 919.376.4518 or tfinnegan@alphanumeric.com to learn more or to arrange a free on-site consultation.



TotalCare IT Solutions, a division of Alphanumeric Systems, Inc., is the leading provider of outsourced IT support services to small and mid sized Triangle based businesses.



The company’s proprietary 24x7x365 remote monitoring technology eliminates most computer related issues before they occur, saving clients from downtime and significantly reducing the costs associated with traditional “break/fix” site visits.



TotalCare is the smart, safe and secure solution for growing technology enabled businesses. Over the past 25 years the company has worked with more Triangle based companies than any other local IT company and supports over 10,000 devices for its roster of clients. TotalCare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and provides IT services to companies from the Triad to the North Carolina coast.



For more information, call 919-376-4518 or visit www.TotalCareITSolutions.com.

