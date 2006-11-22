“Live Prayer with Bill Keller” Presents A Night Unlike No-Other This Thanksgiving Day, Where Callers Can Give God Thanks LIVE On National TV

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --"Live Prayer with Bill Keller" raised the praise quotient this Thursday, November 23, 2006 with a huge Special Thanks Pour Out to God, from its live callers and audience across the nation. How often do believers take for granted what God gives us everyday? Should we say we are spoiled or just take things for granted? Bill Keller has decided to dedicate an entire show for viewers to call-in to “Live Prayer” this Thanksgiving Day and give God thanks, over national broadcast, for all He has given us!



"Live Prayer" is very unique in that the guests are those who call in to discuss current events, their challenges, and how to apply Biblical truth to issues and situations. Its the only late night TV program that is live, unscripted, and unedited. No other talk show or host offers what Keller does - a fresh, totally spontaneous approach to problem solving. There is no preaching involved, just a lot of heart and soul, and a good deal of common sense from which his audience can draw, in order to overcome their problems.



"It's real life...not knowing what's going to happen next," says host, Bill Keller. "And it's as exciting for the viewers as it is for me. Not one caller is pre-screened. I welcome everyone to call in, even if it's a negative caller expressing their unabashed hatred for Christians, or someone calling in to mock me. We don't get to choose the people who need our help the most, God does."



Keller presents a special night, on November 23, a celebration via "Live Prayer" will be like no other Christian Thanksgiving festivity. It will be the chance to spread before eternity’s angelic host, the blessings lavished upon us by a Father who eternally cares. "Live Prayer" will shake up our complacency and callers will spill out their cornucopias of autumn praise. It’s that chance to get on the air for Christ’s goodness. It’s that opportunity to rev up one’s gratitude so that God’s heart is filled with joy because His graceful children remembered! God is the One who has redeemed us with His blood, filled us with His Spirit, blessed us with joyful tidings and wrapped us in His arms. This is the time Christians across the national have taken to dedicate an entire day to giving Him thanks. What better opportunity to share that Thankfulness than on "Live Prayer"?



Tune in November 23 for the Special Thanks Pour Out! For information on where to watch "Live Prayer with Bill Keller" in your area, visit http://www.liveprayer.com/coverage.cfm



About “Live Prayer”:

In 1999 Keller launched LivePrayer.com, which has become the most successful online faith outreach in history. Since its inception LivePrayer.com has responded personally to more than 60 million online requests for prayer. And Keller’s "Live Prayer" devotional is received daily by more than two million e-mail subscribers. For more information, please visit: www.liveprayer.com

