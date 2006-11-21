Frieda’s Introduces an Organic Treasure Perfect for the Holidays

Los Alamitos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --One taste of Frieda’s Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes and you’ll wonder where the specialty produce company found such a unique little potato. Combining rich flavor and a smooth and creamy texture with the ability to puff and fluff like a russet, Frieda’s Klamath Pearls are just what you need to create a delicious holiday meal.



“We are thrilled to be offering these potatoes as part of our Organic line,” said Karen Caplan, Frieda’s President. “Our growers took the Klamath Pearls to a group of top Chefs in the San Francisco bay area and they couldn’t stop raving about the quality, versatility and unique taste.”



Originally selected from fields in Ireland, Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes were introduced to America because of their exceptional culinary character. They’re organically grown exclusively for Frieda’s in the fertile, high mountain valleys on the Oregon-California border. Unlike other small gourmet potatoes, this exceptionally versatile variety is harvested young to capture peak freshness and excellent flavor. They’re white inside, very tender and very moist. They also won’t get sticky or mushy so they’re delicious whether roasted and served hot or chilled and served cold.



“These little potatoes are the perfect fit for holiday entertaining,” said Caplan. “There is so much you can do with them and the whole family will love their rich and creamy flavor.”



One of Frieda’s favorite ways to cook the Pearls is to pre-boil then fry to caramelize. This gives the potato a complex, sweet flavor with a nice texture and color. And, because it’s a white potato, it stays firm and keeps its skin after boiling. The Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes are also delicious roasted with butter and rosemary, kosher salt or leeks and fresh thyme.



Frieda's Organic Klamath Pearl Potatoes are packed in a convenient 2-pound bag. The brightly colored packaging features a quick and easy recipe, Roasted Aioli Pearl Potatoes or try this delicious recipe, perfect for the holidays.



Roasted Potato, Garlic and Red Pepper Salad

1 2 lb Bag Frieda’s Klamath Pearl Potatoes, washed and halved

1 tablespoon salt

2 teaspoons pepper

1 12 oz jar Frieda’s Roasted Red Bell Peppers, drained and sliced into strips

4 oz Frieda’s Caramelized Roasted Elephant Garlic

3 ½ tablespoons olive oil (in all)

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar (in all)

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 450º

Toss potatoes with 2 tablespoons olive oil, salt and pepper. Place potatoes on an oiled baking sheet and roast at 450º until the potatoes are golden brown, about 35 minutes. Remove from oven and put into a non-metallic bowl. Meanwhile, sauté the Roasted Red Bell Peppers in 1 tablespoon olive oil for 5 minutes. Heat the Roasted Garlic for 1 minute in the microwave. With a fork mash garlic in a bowl with ½ tablespoon olive oil and 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar. Toss the roasted potatoes with the red bell peppers and the remaining 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar. Add the garlic mixture, toss lightly and salt and pepper to taste. Makes 8 side dish servings.



Founded in 1962 by Frieda Caplan, Frieda’s, Inc. was the first wholesale produce company in the U.S. to be founded, owned and operated by a woman. Once a small produce stand at the Los Angeles Produce Market, Frieda’s has emerged as the nation’s premier marketer and distributor of specialty produce and now offers more than 600 specialty items to grocery and specialty stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. America has Frieda’s to thank for introductions to Kiwifruit, Shallots, Cherimoyas, Donut® Peaches, Sugar Snap™ Peas and Habanero Peppers and the innovations just keep coming.

