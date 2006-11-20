DebtCC Blog Hunt – golden opportunity for Bloggers

Carson City, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --Debtconsolidationcare.com, an online community, has started the first Blog Hunt, a contest exclusively for bloggers and blog lovers. Bloggers from all over the world are participating in this contest. DebtCC already has a big gang of community bloggers who are ready to throw a strong challenge to the bloggers of the rest of the world.



The site admin had published the Policies and Criteria of the contest in the community forum. The best part of the contest is the process of judgment. There is no judge, nor a bench of juries. As the community believes in openness and honesty, the judgment would be made on the basis of Weighted Voting System where experience of the voter is also considered.



The Blog Hunt is likely to be organized every month from now on. “November 2006 is going to be a memorable month in the history of Blogs” says a community blogger while commenting on Blog Hunt.



Community has also planned for some rewards for the winning blog and its owner. It’s quite true that winning such a contest is not very easy and community bloggers would work hard to make it happen. Before the contest commences, DebtCC has renovated its blogging system so that community bloggers can make up their blogs and come up with good presentations.



