First Online Indian Real Estate Discussion Forum

Gurgaon, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2006 --Indian realty sector is immensely promising and most sought after for a wide variety of reasons. And the positive attributes of India is definitely going to help the booming property market grow by leaps and bounds in the near future. Indian economy is witnessing a continuous rise with 8.1 percent increase in the last financial year. This translates into growing demand for a share in real estate pie. Presence of a large number of Fortune 500 companies will attract more companies to this country thus creating more demand for corporate space. Also, Investment in India yields huge dividends. 70 percent of foreign investors in India are making profits and another 12 percent are breaking even.



In the light of growing demand for real estate guidance, IndianRealEstateForum has been launched to help people discuss about the issues and views related to this sector. As Indian property market is still not well organized or transparent, there is always search for expert guidance on matters related to property transaction. IndianRealEstateForum is developed to help people share and discuss common issues on the business of real estate investment and legal aspects in India. IndianRealEstateForum is the first Indian online forum uniting the investment community and associated professionals. It provides a podium to interact people from all verticals of Indian real estate market.



IndianRealEstateForum is designed to provide real-time, rich interaction and collaboration between real estate professionals and consumers online. This online podium offers discussion forums, all combining the simplicity and flexibility necessary to achieve successful communication. Through this online discussion medium, one can easily post queries, get published and find quality responses and useful tips from real estate professionals around the globe.



