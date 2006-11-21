BonaVista Systems releases Microcharts 1.0

Schwalmstadt, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --BonaVista Systems, winner of the BI Network’s 2006 Data Visualization Competition for dashboard design, today announced its debut release of MicroCharts. This intuitive add-in for Microsoft® Excel and Microsoft® SQL Server Analysis Services allows users to quickly generate data-rich tables and graphs as small as the size of words. This clear and simple presentation helps business professionals quickly uncover positive, negative and other rising trends in their data so that they can better understand their business and ultimately make wiser decisions.



MicroCharts incorporates the latest techniques in data visualization and dashboard design including columns , lines , win/lose , bar , pie and bullet graphs in a compact, word-sized format. Since the charts are font-based, users can change their size and color - or even copy and paste them into Word – as they would normal text. In addition to delivering high-quality screen images, printouts and PDFs, MicroCharts can also be converted to images for further use in virtually any other computer program.



“What business professionals want is clear, concise and compact information – not meaningless charts and speedometers as decoration,“ explains Andreas Flockermann, founder of BonaVista Systems. “MicroCharts goes beyond routine Excel charts to integrate modern data visualization standards into existing reports and dashboards. If a picture is worth a thousand words, just imagine the amount of information that a dashboard with even just 20 MicroCharts can convey!”



Distinguished as the award winner of the BI Network’s 2006 Data Visualization Competition for dashboard design, MicroCharts starts as low as $49 for the Basic Edition. For more information and a free thirty-day trial version, visit www.BonaVistasystems.com.