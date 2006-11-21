ADS Tech Launches New Instant Video To-Go--Industry's First Hardware-based H.264 Conversion Solution for Consumers

Cerritos,, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --ADS Tech www.adstech.com announced today, Instant Video To-Go™, the industry’s first hardware-based H.264 conversion solution for PCs. Featuring the superior quality encoding that has made ADS Tech’s growing line of mobile player accessories so popular, ADS Tech’s new video transfer accelerator provides the convenience of USB 2.0 connectivity in a small, compact device. The hardware accelerator incorporated in Instant Video To-Go enables consumers to convert videos for playback on Apple iPods®, Sony® PSPs and other portable video players up to five times faster than real time.



With Instant Video To-Go, a 100-min./2GB MPEG2 or VOB video file can be converted into high-quality (320x240), H.264 video in approximately 20 minutes. The same video would require about 5 hours to convert with software encoding.



A complete hardware/software solution, Instant Video To-Go includes ArcSoft Media Converter™ 2 software, a simple two-step application that converts the most popular media formats. MP4, MP3, AVI, WMV, MOV, RM, JPG, and TIFF formats are supported as well as the Microsoft Media Transfer Protocol (MTP). Combined, ADS Tech’s video accelerator and ArcSoft Media Converter 2 provide consumers with a fast, easy solution for converting, enjoying and sharing favorite videos, TV shows and sporting events any time, anywhere.



ADS Tech offers a complete line of Mobile Player Accessories for recording and converting video and music to the iPod/MP3/mobile player formats. In addition to Instant Video To-Go, ADS Tech offers DVD Xpress DX2™, Instant Music™, Instant Music for Mac™ and Instant FM Music™.



Pricing, Availability

Instant Video To-Go is available from leading video dealers, e-tailers and distributors with a MSRP of US$79.95. A complete hardware/software solution, the USB 2.0 video transfer accelerator is compatible with Windows® XP systems. The external device comes with a 6-in. USB 2.0 extension cable and a CD containing device drivers and Arcsoft Media Converter 2 software, as well as a quick start guide.



About ADS Technologies

ADS Technologies is a world leader in Universal Serial Bus and IEEE-1394/FireWire solutions. Since 1992, the company has introduced high-quality multimedia, networking and presentation products at consumer-friendly prices. ADS Tech pioneered the consumer video editing industry with several USB MPEG-2 conversion devices designed to make archiving video to DVD easy and affordable. Going even one step further, ADS Tech not only enables customers to capture their video content, but also take their video, television and music to go anywhere whether on DVD, CD, or portable video players.



ADS Technologies’ products are distributed by Ingram Micro in the United States, Canada and Europe. ADS Technologies’ products are available in nearly 3,000 consumer electronic and computer retail stores and through OEM private label customers around the world who market ADS Technologies products under their own brand name. ADS Germany, Central Europe can be reached at Phone: +49 (0) 8106 356 311, Fax: +49 (0) 8106 308 663. ADS France, Southern Europe can be reached at Tel: 04 43 90 19 20, Fax: 01 46 58 67 06. For more information, visit www.adstech.com or call 800.888.5244.



ADS Tech respects the rights of copyright owners and asks that its customers do the same.

