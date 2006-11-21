Softlayer Launches Intel Quad Core Servers

Carrollton, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2006 --Today, on-demand hosting provider, SoftLayer Technologies, announced the addition of Intel’s new Clovertown Quad Core Xeon™ Servers. “The expansion of our Xeon server line to include quad core processors gives our customers an upgrade path to meet any growth cycle,” said Sam Fleitman, Chief Operating Officer at SoftLayer. “Through the selection of our workhorse chassis and motherboard combinations, our customers can grow from single processor dual core Woodcrest servers to dual processor quad core Clovertown servers with a simple CPU upgrade.”



SoftLayer now offers three new Xeon 5300 series CPU choices: the 5310 (1.60GHz), the 5320 (1.86GHz) and the 5345 (2.33GHz). Each processor has 8MB of shared CPU cache, a front side bus of 1066/1333 and is available in single or dual processor configurations starting at $219 per month. All servers are hot-swap rack mount units utilizing SATA II and SA-SCSI technologies for maximum performance or storage capabilities.



According to Mr. Fleitman, SoftLayer was built and designed to scale with the needs of their customers. “From flexible server upgrades and ancillary services that can be added on-the-fly, a customer’s entire IT environment is one continuous expansion of their business cycle,” he said. Starting at $179, the low cost entry point of the Intel Xeon server line can expand on demand to a full 8-way server with up to 16GB of RAM, 3TB of storage and full gigabit Ethernet capability in a matter of minutes.



“With our private network design, unique approach to infrastructure and standing inventory of servers, customers can add customized hot-swap rack mount servers in two to four hours from order,” concluded Mr. Fleitman. “Our goal is to consolidate the infrastructure required to effectively manage an emerging enterprise by letting SoftLayer do the heavy lifting.”



About SoftLayer Technologies

Located in the INFOMART in Dallas, Texas, SoftLayer was formed in June 2005 by a team of industry executives seeking to deliver low cost next generation on-demand hosting services for the small to medium enterprise (SME). Utilizing proprietary software, coupled with the industry’s first network-within-a-network topology, the company delivers unprecedented power and control to securely manage IT environments while providing unparalleled scalability. For more information please visit www.softlayer.com or call 866.398.7638.

