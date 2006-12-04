Studica Launches New Rewards Program

Sanborn, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2006 --Studica (www.studica.com), the online center for students and faculty to purchase software/hardware/music equipment for specially discounted academic prices, has launched the new Studica Rewards Program. The Studica Rewards Program (www.studica.com/rewards) awards redeemable points to students and teachers who actively promote Studica, Torcomp (www.torcomp.com), and Studica Skills (www.StudicaSkills.com). Points accumulated for the Studica Rewards Program are transferred into a credit for the referring party that can be redeemed for cash off orders at either www.studica.com or www.torcomp.com.



Frank Nanfara, President of Torcomp, Inc. (parent company of Studica and Studica Skills) acknowledges that, “The idea of the Studica Rewards Program is to thank and reward our customers who are good enough to spread the word about our web stores. We are thankful for their support and this is our way to give back to those customers.”



Once a student or teacher creates an account on either Studica or Torcomp, they will automatically be e-mailed a Referral Code, which in turn can be passed on to their friends, family members, classmates, and teachers. For every dollar spent on products on either website by someone who uses the Referral Code, points will be awarded to the appropriate account. The points translate into credit and can be applied on any order placed by the account hold on either website (Studica or Torcomp).



Students or teachers who participate in the Studica Rewards Program can also acquire points by referring other students to register and upload their work on www.StudicaSkills.com. Submissions can be submitted for any current competition, and points will be credited once the entry is uploaded. Studica Skills is a free online center for students and schools to compete for cash and prizes, while showcasing student work to the world. All competitions are free to enter, and any students in the US and Canada are eligible to participate. For more information, please visit StudicaSkills.com.



About Torcomp, Inc.: Since 1985, Torcomp, Inc. has been supplying technological solutions to educators across North America. Torcomp is an authorized educational reseller of software for institutions; from box product to classroom and lab licensing, Torcomp represents hundreds of manufacturers, offering specially discounted prices for Schools and Educators. For further information visit www.torcomp.com.



About Studica: Studica.com, a division of Torcomp, Inc., is committed to providing the latest software and music products at the lowest prices. This philosophy has allowed Studica to grow to be one of the top academic resellers in North America. Studica is a nationally authorized education reseller for a wide range of companies such as Adobe, Autodesk, Avid, Corel, Digimation, Final Draft, Microsoft, M-Audio, Pantone, Propellerhead, Quark, SolidWorks, Sony, Virtools, Wacom, and many more! Studica also hosts the skills competition site, Studica Skills. For more information, please visit www.studica.com.



For more information regarding the Studica Rewards Program, please visit www.studica.com/rewards, or contact Jennifer Shanley Clark, Manager of Marketing and Public Relations.

