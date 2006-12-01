Burley & Associates to Write Monthly Column for Inc.

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Burley & Associates, Inc, a mergers and acquisitions firm specializing in small and mid-size companies, announced that John Burley has signed an Author Contract with Mansueto Ventures LLC, publisher of Inc. Magazine. Under the contract, Mr. Burley will produce a monthly column on mergers and acquisitions, and serve as the expert in residence for Inc.com’s Buy & Sell a Business Resource Center to keep readers abreast of the latest mergers and acquisitions strategies and trends for small businesses.



Mr. Burley’s columns can be viewed at:



http://www.inc.com/resources/valuations/columns/burley.html



Headquartered in Washington DC, Burley & Associates is a full-service mergers and acquisitions firm that operates in the Mid-Atlantic region with a significant focus on small to mid-size technology, government contracting, engineering, business services, health care, and other business-to-business companies. With offices in Maryland and New York, the firm offers services on both the buy-side and sell-side of a transaction, including the sourcing of buyers and sellers, business valuation, transaction negotiation, due diligence management, financing, and other advisory services. Burley & Associates’ vision, from its inception, was to pioneer the delivery of large M&A firm services to small and mid-size businesses. For more on Burley & Associates please visit www.burleyonline.com.



