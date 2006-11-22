1D0-441: uCertify Releases New PrepKit for CIW Database Specialist Exam

Union City, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/22/2006 --uCertify, an eminent developer of IT certification exam preparation solutions, today announced the pre-release of its new Exam Simulation PrepKit for CIW Database Specialist Exam 1D0-441. The final version will be released on December 25, 2006. The company offers a pre-release discount of 50% to customers who purchase it before the release date.



An evaluation version with a limited number of free questions and study notes is available at: http://www.ucertify.com/exams/CIW/1D0-441.html



CIW Database Specialist Exam 1D0-441 is a requirement for CIW Certified Instructor as well as Master CIW Enterprise Developer certifications. Candidates have to answer 54 questions in 75 minutes. A minimum score of 75% is required by a candidate to pass this exam.



“Our aim is not only to help the candidates achieve their certification credentials but also to enable them to gain expertise on the related technologies. Keeping in the same line, the PrepKit for ID0-441 exam provides everything that a candidates needs to pass the exam. It is based on the latest exam pattern so that it encompasses all the objectives. I am sure this PrepKit will bring you success in a single attempt and will add to our reputation as a reliable solution provider of IT certification exams,” said David Jackson, Director, Product Management, uCertify.



This new PrepKit comes with 280 questions and 80 study notes. The study notes provide additional input and give a thorough knowledge of the technology involved. Besides, the PrepKit offers 3 full-length tests, which can be taken in Test as well as in Learn modes. There is also an option to create customized tests based on objectives to practice more for the certification exam. The realistic questions contained in these tests provide the candidate the feeling of the actual test so that his confidence builds up.



The detailed score report at the end of each test points out the areas where the candidate is lacking in so that he can enhance his preparation. In addition to these, How Tos… Technical articles and Tips & Tricks help an aspirant face the real world problems.



uCertify ensures that an aspirant will pass his exam in the very first attempt, and if he does not pass in a single attempt, the company will refund the money. More information about this policy is available at the uCertify Website.



About uCertify



uCertify, a pioneer training and development organization, provides IT certification exam preparation solution for various exams. Founded in 1996, the company has been developing quality-training products for certification exams of Microsoft, CIW, CompTIA, Oracle, Sun and other leading vendors. The company offers 24/7 online support to all its customers. To learn more about uCertify, please visit: http://www.ucertify.com

