Pre-construction Opportunity With Oceanfront Views and a Resort Lifestyle

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --The Fairmont Pompano Beach, part of the Oceanside project, will be a major development that redefines Pompano Florida's oceanfront landscape.



The resort will be located between upmarket Fort Lauderdale and posh Boca Raton. It will begin at the ocean's edge and will encompass restaurants, boutique shops, plazas, cafés, spa services and luxurious condominium residences.



The Fairmont Pompano Beach will be a 21-story, 303-unit, four-star condo hotel. Each residence is being designed to offer an unobstructed view of the Atlantic Ocean.



High-quality residences with oceanfront views

All condo hotel units at Fairmont Pompano Beach will offer views of the beach and the ocean, which is one of the best reasons to buy a vacation home in Florida.



The residences will be tastefully designed and delivered fully furnished. Their features include private balconies with glass railings; sliding patio doors; central air-conditioning and heating; plasma satellite/cable TVs; deluxe carpeting and private owner’s pantries.



Resort Lifestyle with impressive facilities



Designed to be a destination property, Fairmont Pompano Beach will provide its owners and guests with more than just the usual facilities to support a resort lifestyle.



Consider these impressive features:



• An ocean view 20,000 sq. ft. world-class spa, operated by world-class Willow Steam

• Expansive state-of-the-art fitness centre

• 6,000 sq.ft. lagoon-style pool

• Lap pools

• Separate kids' pool

• Poolside whirlpool and Jacuzzi

• Beach cabanas

• Surround-sound theatre

• Top restaurants

• Boutiques



Hotel services will include housekeeping, concierge, room service, valet parking and beach services.



Great Location

This resort will be located between upmarket Fort Lauderdale and posh Boca Raton. Pompano Beach provides a quiet, oceanside lifestyle in the heart of the Gold Coast, and the resort is situated on 8.3 prime acres in the downtown beach area of Pompano Beach. The area offers miles of beautiful beaches, some of the world’s most beautiful and challenging golf courses and some of the world’s best sport fishing are just a short drive away.



An Exceptional Hotel Brand

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, which will manage the condo hotel, is the largest luxury hotel company in North America, with a worldwide reputation for excellence. The Fairmont brand is a huge plus, and not only signifies quality but also a sophisticated sales and reservations system that will contribute to the hotel's success.



In a recent article and survey in Business Travel News, Fairmont was ranked with Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, Mandarin Oriental and Four Seasons as the leading hotels in the deluxe class.



Fairmont will also manage the hotel and the rental program for the condo hotel units. The rent revenue generated by the holiday homes when owners are not in residence will help defray the costs of ownership. Owners will receive a deed to their condo hotel unit. As with most types of real estate, the owners can sell their property at any time and realize any profits from its appreciated value.



WCI, a First-Class Developer

When it comes to reputable developers, WCI Communities, the Florida-based developer behind the entire Oceanside project, is certainly one of the best.

Named America's Best Builder in 2004 by the National Association of Home Builders and Builder Magazine, the company has created more than 50 master-planned lifestyle communities around the U.S. since its founding in 1946.



First Tier Prices

Owners can choose from one-bedroom units, larger one-bedroom suites and a few select spa and cabana suites.



The condo hotel units range from 601 sq. ft. to 1,280 sq. ft. Prices range from $565,000 to $1,600,000. These are first-tier prices, the lowest at which these units will be offered.



Construction on the Fairmont Pompano Beach is expected to begin in 2007 and should be completed by the beginning of 2010.



To request a detailed Information Pack on Fairmont Pompano Beach, email info@HotPropertiesWorldwide.com or call +44 (0)20 7095 8701, or visit www.HotPropertiesWorldwide.com.

