Bucks County’s Rubel Presents Tips and Tricks for Marketing Your Law Firm Ethically and Effectively

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Gina Rubel, Esquire, President of Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. of Bucks County and Jeffrey B. Albert, Esquire, Shareholder of McKissock & Hoffman, P.C. presented a 2-hour CLE at the Bucks County Bar Association sponsored by the Women Lawyer’s Committee on November 21, 2006. The program addressed Tips and Tricks for Marketing Your Law Firm Ethically and Effectively. The seminar provided law firm employees, attorneys, paralegals and administrators information about how to employ communication strategies and tactics to develop new business and increase existing business in compliance with the rules of ethics.



“It is becoming more and more important for attorneys, legal administrators and marketing professionals, from all size firms, to understand the Rules of Professional Conduct and court opinions which govern legal communications,” said Rubel. “As the legal profession becomes more competitive, attorneys are increasingly using public relations, advertising, marketing and to reach their target markets.”



Founder and president of Furia Rubel Communications (www.furiarubel.com), Gina Rubel is an attorney with 15 years of integrated communications experience. After practicing law for several years, she focused on her passion for proactive, integrated communication for the law firms and legal organizations. Rubel has developed and executed integrated communications plans for large and small law firms and supervised crisis communications, risk management and media relations for internationally publicized death penalty trials. She served on a Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Disciplinary Board Hearing Committee for six years, acting as the chairperson for three years.



Jeffrey B. Albert is a Shareholder of McKissock & Hoffman, P.C. He has extensive experience in the defense of professional liability, insurance coverage, ethics and commercial litigation matters. His practice includes frequent appellate work as well as advisory work for clients. He has appeared as an expert witness in attorney professional liability cases and was, in May 2004, appointed by the local bankruptcy court to review major potential professional liability litigation under Pennsylvania’s recently installed certificate of merit requirement. A frequent author and lecturer on professional liability and ethics matters, he currently serves as a subcommittee chairman for the Profession Liability Committee of the Pennsylvania Bar Association involving mandatory disclosure issues.

