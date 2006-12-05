BMC Capital Provides $500,000 Loan for a Retail Center in Houston, Texas

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2006 --BMC Capital announced on Wednesday, November 22, 2006, that it originated a $500,000 loan for the acquisition of Strawberry Retail Center, a 13,000 sq. foot multi-tenant retail property at 1900 Strawberry Road in Houston Texas. The center is currently 100% occupied.



Carlos Frias, a loan officer at BMC Capital’s Dallas headquarters, provided the Calif. borrower with a five-year fixed rate on the mortgage via the BMC Direct program. The loan, which was closed in 30 days, also carried a 25-year amortization.



BMC Capital is a leading lender for small-balance multi-tenant retail loans in nationwide and anticipates originating at least 100 such transactions in 2006.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.



For more information on BMC Capital, contact:



Jonathan Morris

President

3100 Monticello Avenue, Suite 400

Dallas, TX 75205



214.526.7178

jmorris@bmccapital.com

www.bmccapital.com

