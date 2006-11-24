Pop-Punk Band EleventySeven Performs on The Logan Show November 25

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2006 --This Saturday, November 25th, the band EleventySeven will be rocking on The Logan Show with their pop-punk debut hit song “More Than A Revolution” which has risen to number five on the Christian rock singles chart. In keeping with The Logan Show’s tradition of offering only the best talent in the Christian music industry, EleventySeven will also perform their new hit single “MySpace,” dedicated to the success and influence from all their fans on their famous website MySpace.com/EleventySeven.



"You get tired of being yelled at, hearing the same parallels drawn in every song," band member Langston explains. "Knives. Night. Pain. Winter. We have been put here to enjoy the blessings in life, not cry about the curse of our self-inflicted pain. We want to push people past their feelings, passions, and experiences...past their circumstances to see the big picture of God's creation. We want people to feel what He has done for us and wear a smile when they leave our concerts.”



EleventySeven started playing while they attended high school in Greenville, NC, and after several years they caught the attention of Flicker Records (Pillar, Kids In The Way). Then in March 2006, PLG/Sony BMG Records acquired Flicker Records, offering EleventySeven their first national CD distribution. Although it was never their intention to be a national band, the demand for their music became so intense that EleventySeven seized the opportunity to take their show on the road. They are now touring the country through April 2007.



The Logan Show hosted by Logan Sekulow has been described by the media label-meisters as a clean alternative to the kingpins of late-night TV comedy. The Logan Show is in reality much more – and much edgier. Clean comedy has never been hipper and the laughs more gut-wrenching than the skits, bits, and guffaws emanating from the nationally and internationally syndicated The Logan Show. The Logan Show has been featured in over 100 publications (and media outlets) including Broadcasting and Cable Magazine, ABC News, Top40-Charts, Family Net News, Gospel City, Entertainment Watch, USA Radio, Earned Media, Christian Examiner, Pacific Coast News, CCM Magazine, Sirius Backstage, The Christian Post and Gospel Zone, to name just a few.



Catch Logan, and the rest of the cast on your favorite network - as they bring you hilarious comedy sketches, great interviews and live performances with today's hottest musical artists. For more information, visit The Logan Show at http://www.loganshow.com/



To learn more about EleventySeven, visit http://eleventysevenrock.com. To experience there highly anticipated performance on The Logan Show this Saturday, November 25th! Visit http://loganshow.com/index.cfm?PAGE_ID=61 to see when and where to tune in.

