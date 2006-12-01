Low Wholesale Car Audio Prices From China Have Big Car Electronics Brands Worried

Shenzhen, GD, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --If you're considering upgrading your car entertainment system in 2007 to something a bit more impressive than a standard car stereo / radio, will you only stick to well-known brands, or can you consider opting for something a lot cheaper? Wholesale importers think they already know the answer to that question, which is why in the New Year you can expect to see a lot more multimedia car gadgets where the only "brand" you need to know is "Made In China"!



According to Rose Li, Public Relations Director at the Chinese Wholesaler Chinavasion.com, brands are becoming less important than price for many vendors and consumers: "We're used to seeing electronics firms go up against each other - big brand names competing. For instance, the Microsoft Zune is being reported as a possible iPod killer. But in reality, when you look at the numbers, the killer is already there, and the consumers know it - it's cheap electronics from China."



Until recently only large corporations such as Wal-Mart and experienced importers were able to source products from Mainland China factories. Up until around five years ago, before internet B2B sourcing came into its own, the communication difficulties made exporting car audio and MP3 products from the newly open market in China too complicated for most small and medium businesses.



With "online China sourcing" B2B portals springing up, and innovative online traders and wholesalers offering electronics and other export products for sale direct from Hong Kong and China, it's becoming increasingly realistic for all sizes of business to "Go Asian" and buy at prices substantially lower than western wholesale rates.



"You just have to look at eBay in the USA and UK - the massively selling items are all Chinese electronics, and it's really spilling over into retail shops now as well," says Chinavasion's Rose Li. "With MP3 players, consumers are focused on original designs and above all on price. So what's really making a dent in iPod sales are the hundreds of thousands of generic - but decent quality - MP3 Players being sold direct from Hong Kong and China through eBay. Exactly the same effect is quickly emerging in Car DVD Player and Car Stereo sales in our wholesale markets in Europe and the States."



Online malls (such as Yahoo Stores owners) and eBay sellers are widely seen as small-scale importers, with little effect on the market. However, as more consumers turn to online shopping to beat the prices of wholesale stores, "Power Sellers" online are shifting the focus towards cheaper imported electronics. "China is without a doubt the leading wholesale source for eBay and Mercadolivre," says Rose Li. "You can see the trend developing, that with trustworthy and simple wholesale ordering methods directly from China - at China prices - it makes total sense for car audio and car video product wholesale buyers to cut out their local middlemen and bring better prices to their customers".



Chinavasion recently hit the news for being the first gadget wholesaler to release a new MP4 player watch that lets you watch full colour video and listen to MP3 music all in a normal wristwatch. Gadget-lovers will also find much to impress in Chinavasion's Car Audio and Car DVD categories. Popular Chinese-made car entertainment products which Chinavasion makes available through their online wholesale shop include region-free car DVD players, cheap car headrest monitors, car MP3 adapters, CD players that also connect directly to MP3 players or SD /MMC flash memory cards, and a wide range of Bluetooth and hands-free products.



Other innovations include a complete DVD player and screen built into a passenger side car sun visor, a discount in-dash DVD player bundled with car parking radar detectors plus rear view camera, and a handheld ODB2 Car Diagnostic Checker that lets users switch off their "Check Engine" light and diagnose car engine problems without needing to visit a mechanic.



Chinavasion's website announces new products every month and Rose Li states the flexibility of Chinese car electronics factories as a major competitive factor. "Looking at the big car audio / car stereo brands like Pioneer and Kenwood, they hold their high prices due to their reputation. However, in terms of functionality, the designers of these products can't innovate so often because of the slow response time in large scale factory production. The difference with sourcing no-brand or small-brand car stereos, in-car DVD players, and car monitors from China is that each factory is producing a new model every month. And there are literally hundreds of different factories around Shanghai, Guangzhou, Dongguan, and Shenzhen all competing to come out with the latest car gadgets. The bigger companies will feel the heat more and more, especially as Car DVD players become more mainstream and consumers demand something newer and cheaper. But for electronics importers and medium-scale car audio / video businesses it's only good news from here."



