WebbyShop Launches Online Magazine Store

Norwalk, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --Webbyshop launches on November 24, 2006 its online magazine store in grand fashion at http://www.magazinesubscriptions.ws/. Publishers and editors of popular magazines celebrated with the popular online shop’s owners and editors as distribution of their publications have been made easier and more accessible. The people from all over the world can just click and subscribe to their favorite magazines like FHM, Newsweek, Vanity Fair, Sports Illustrated, Wired Magazine, and more. WebbyShop offers cover titles ranging from A to Z.



Browse through different categories in the site and any magazine connoisseur would find their heaven. “We give our customers total satisfaction at cheap prices and better discounts. Subscribers also receive newsletters and alerts to new and upcoming products, and even sale events,” said Bienvenido David, sales manager of Webbyshop. He added, “This is the place where the great publishers and their customers meet.”



As an authorized magazine subscription agent, WebbyShop offers free shipping and the lowest publisher-authorized prices. Customers may also browse through magazine reviews and check on new and upcoming covers even before they hit the news stands. It also has a section for the monthly specials, so collectors and enthusiasts can keep up with their much avowed covers.



Subscribers do not have to worry about payment and shipping, too. Visa, MasterCard, American Express, money orders and PayPal can be used for the orders. Security is the site’s assurance as WebbyShop utilizes secure server software encryption. All orders are prepaid to the publishers, and they are promptly processed to save time and money for both parties.



Bien has this as a final word, “It’s a simple business adage: We give your money’s worth. But we add an extra mile to that.”



About WebbyShop

Webbyshop opened in 2004, and it has become one of the most popular online retailers of different merchandise. It started retailing Magic Sing microphones, song chips in various language and accessories. The company now ventured with selling various magazine covers.

