Be SMART, Check Your Hard Disk With Diskcheckup

Sydney, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --PassMark Software announces the release of DiskCheckup 2.0, the first major upgrade of this product in three years.



Like its predecessor, DiskCheckup 2.0 monitors a hard disk’s ‘health’ by referring to key factors such as its temperature. This data, along with numerous other statistics, is provided by hard disk drives that possess the S.M.A.R.T. (Self-Monitoring, Analysis and Reporting Technology) capability.



However, numbers on their own aren’t enough. So the new version of DiskCheckup includes the crucial ability to predict the possible future failure date of the hard drive using TEC (Threshold Exceed Condition).



This new function enables the software to predict a date at which hard drive failure is likely, based upon extrapolation of SMART values that approach the threshold values defined by the HDD’s manufacturer. The versatility of this powerful new function is enhanced by the ability to use command line parameters when launching the application. Thus it is possible to include DiskCheckup as part of a larger automated testing process without requiring manual launching and closing of the application.



System administrators will particularly appreciate DiskCheckup 2.0’s ability to notify a user or administrator by email when a threshold value is exceeded.



Other improvements include an Auto-Refresh capability, more disk drive information and an enhanced user interface. Further information regarding DiskCheckup 2.0 can be found at www.passmark.com/products/diskcheckup.htm



DiskCheckup 2.0 is free for personal use or $US 15.00 for commercial use.



Those wishing to develop their own applications by utilizing the DiskCheckup DLL library are advised to consider the SmartDisk DLL SDK. Contact PassMark at sales@passmark.com for further details.



About PassMark Software Pty Ltd

PassMark Software is a privately owned software development group founded in 1998 and based in Sydney, Australia. It produces software and hardware for testing and diagnosing personal computer hardware components, predominantly in a Windows environment.



* PassMark is a registered trademark and DiskCheckup is a trademark of PassMark Software Pty Ltd.

** The names of other companies and their products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



