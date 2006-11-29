Encompix ETO ERP Selected by Wilmington Machinery

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



For thirty years, Wilmington Machinery has been designing and building the highest quality custom and standard high speed rotary blow molding machines and structural foam injection molding machines in the industry. Today, to further its commitment to individualized service, Wilmington Machinery has created an entire division focused solely on the specialized area of customized machines. Wilmington Machinery teams with companies of all sizes, as well as entrepreneurs, to make bold, original processing ideas a reality with superior customized machines.



To support these goals, Wilmington has turned to Encompix to replace an old homegrown system. “Our old system was really a patchwork of different systems,” said Marty Weddle, purchasing manager. “Because the systems weren’t integrated, we spent a lot of time re-keying data from one system to another. Getting management information to run the business required a lot of manual effort.”



Weddle continued, “We were familiar with MRP, but not ERP, so we did a lot of research. We found Encompix, read some of the case studies, and found that Encompix customers had very similar problems to Wilmington’s. We talked to several references and they all spoke very highly of Encompix.”



Weddle said he can already see how and where an integrated system will improve Wilmington’s performance. “The elimination of duplicate data entry will not only save time, but also prevent transcription errors in the future. A fully integrated system will enable us to look at the whole business instead of just pieces.”



