No Problem is Too Great to Solve According to Lori Prokop

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2006 --During workshop for overcoming painful experiences of the past, featuring expert Lori Prokop as speaker, attendees discovered the mind tends to enlarge a problem, blowing it out of proportion. Then, the problem scares us because our thoughts of fear give the problem a level of power it really does not possess.



Lori Prokop (http://www.lori-prokop.com), author and creator of the “How to Heal Abuse” series (http://www.howtohealabuse.com), says “Start by cutting your problem down to its true size. Clear out your inner feelings of inadequacy-fear-panic and start thinking with hopefulness. No problem is as forbidding as it seems. When you break a problem down into its component parts, you can handle even big problems manageably. When a problem is in its bits and pieces, it doesn’t feel or look so big.”



“Analyze your problems,” continues Lori Prokop. “Break it up into parts and write them down. Then ask for inner guidance as to how to proceed. Start with the easiest part of the problem first and solve it. As you solve parts, you will come to the main core of the problem. By this time, you will feel wonderful and more than adequate enough to solve the rest of the matter.” You will find you are bigger than any problem.



Think, rather than react.



When a problem arises, the tendency is to become angry, resentful or revengeful. Such choices are learned reactions, often picked up in early childhood from parents, teachers and caregivers.



“You must learn to be calm and cool,” says Lori Prokop. “Your mind cannot think, create or solve problems when it is hot. Only a calm, cool mind will produce great solutions. When your mind is working in a non-overheated way, you receive great ideas that solve problems rather than destructive impulses that create more.”



Become a solution thinker.



According to Lori Prokop the problem thinker stews over the problem saying resentfully, “If only this would have happened…It’s all so and so’s fault…If others wouldn’t have been so terrible…” The world is full of defeated problem thinkers.



The solution thinker moves quickly to looking for the best solution. She asks herself, “How can I use this setback experience to create a great outcome for me and others? How can I create something good from this?”



Believe you can and you can.



It is a universal principle. The person who believes they can, can. The person who believes they can’t, can’t. Expect the best and you will get it or something close. Expect the worst and you will get that instead.



Erase any failure thoughts. Remember “Ask and it shall be given to you. Seek and you shall find. Knock and the door shall be opened.”



Start out each morning saying “This is going to be the greatest day of my life.” If you do not believe in yourself, no one else will.



“When a problem strikes, don’t fight it and don’t complain,” says Lori Prokop. “Instead, start asking for and looking for solutions. A problem is one of the Universe’s greatest methods for teaching you and helping you develop to your full potential.”



