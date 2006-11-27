The First Software Company on the Walk of Fame

Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2006 --BoonEx received an email from one of their customers, who preferred to remain anonymous, and has introduced himself as a leader of the BoonEx Fun Club in the USA.



“The email, in two paragraphs, congratulated the company on the upcoming Thanksgiving Day, expressed the gratitude and appreciation of BoonEx fans, and their best wishes to BoonEx. Attached to the email we found a picture of the 'BoonEx Dolphin' star, with the Dolphin logo as an emblem, placed on the Hollywood Boulevard “Walk of Fame” - says Uliana Kumenova, BoonEx Sales Supervisor.



The new address of the star is 7021 Hollywood Boulevard. The new 'BoonEx Dolphin' neighbors are: legendary actor Bob Hope, young and famous Nicholas Cage, and the main characters of a recently popular American cartoon, “The Simpsons”.”



Originally nominations have been awarded only to individuals for their contributions to 5 main entertainment industries: film, television, recording, radio and live theater industries.



Companies became eligible for Walk-of-Fame-type stars in 2005. The same year this category had been created Disneyland, in honor of its 50 year anniversary, was the first entertainment industry company to receive the award. BoonEx today is possibly the first software development company to be presented this award.



The main mystery around the 'BoonEx Dolphin' nomination is the fact that it breaks the main criteria of the nomination. To qualify for the award in the past, companies must have had a strong Hollywood presence and be at least fifty years old. BoonEx, contrary to all previous requirements, is a very young company (only 5 years old), and its Hollywood presence can hardly be called strong.



Another mystery that surrounds the nomination is that the company itself has not placed its nomination.



“Today, Dolphin downloads achieved the mark of more then 200 downloads per day, and count more than 20,000 Dolphin downloads in total. We are still lost in guesses and wondering who this customer is, and who has sent our nomination and paid the required $15,000 fee? We also haven't yet gotten an official statement from Hollywood Historic Trust, proving that the star was actually placed.” - says Vladislav Kulamov, BoonEx Marketing Specialist.



“However, that letter and the picture sent to us do sound and look convincing. Even if this is proven to be untrue, it will remain in BoonEx's history as a wonderful Thanksgiving congratulations and a great joke.” - says Vladislav.



About BoonEx Ltd and Walk of Fame.



BoonEx Ltd., Community Software Experts, was founded on the 15th of December 2004. It was initially organized from a group of smaller companies and newly attracted professionals with experience in software development, web-promotion, marketing, and management. Currently, the BoonEx Ltd. runs several commercial websites and serves customers from all over the world with a staff of 50 full-time employees who have great professional backgrounds, education and experience.



The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a sidewalk along Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States, which is embedded with more than 2,000 five-pointed stars featuring the names of celebrities honored by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce for their contributions to the entertainment industry. (Wikipedia.org)

