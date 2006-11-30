Encompix ETO ERP Chosen by G.H. Tool & Mold

Cincinnati, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2006 --Encompix (www.encompix.com) a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, has filled the manufacturing software requirements of engineer-to-order companies since 1992. The company name reflects a commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



Located in Washington, Mo., G.H Tool & Mold specializes in the design and manufacture of turnkey die cast and trim die projects. The company’s customer base is concentrated largely within automotive, lawn and garden, and other industrial applications, but also supports the aerospace industry with 5-axis machining capabilities and mold repair.



G.H. Tool & Mold is committed to providing the die cast industry with high quality, cost-effective tooling and engineering services consistently delivered on time. To support this mission, G.H. Tooling & Mold sought to replace its old ERP system. “We really needed a system built for an engineer-to-order, not make-to-order (MTO), environment,” said Pat Dolan, CFO. “During the past eight years we had built up a patchwork of systems resulting in duplicate data entry, and we had a lot of frustration trying to get meaningful reports from the system.”



“Looking at the Encompix system, it’s structured more like the way we do business,” Dolan continued. “Encompix will enhance our ability to schedule jobs and eliminate duplicate data entry, as well as enable us to monitor the status of projects in real time and compare actual costs back to the original estimate. We looked at several systems but, overall, Encompix was the best fit.”



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.



With more than 2,150 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems Inc. has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services.

